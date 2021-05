Rachel Bloom: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sane Current Guest : Ask Me Another Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom talks about her book I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are. Plus, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Karen Chee and illustrator Jonny Sun decipher kids' readings of song lyrics, and Orange is the New Black's Alysia Reiner and Beth Dover hear Dolly Parton songs re-written to be about dolls. This episode originally aired November 20, 2020.