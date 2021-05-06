The Song That Changed My Life: Doc Severinsen

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today. This time around, we're joined by American jazz trumpeter Carl Hilding "Doc" Severinsen.

Doc is an amazing trumpet player who led the band over at "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" for thirty years and almost the entirety of Carson's run.

Born and raised in Arlington, Oregon he was a talented musician from a young age. His father had been a violinist and wanted him to do the same, however, he ultimately landed on the clarinet as his instrument of choice.

He's recorded with Eddie Fisher and Dinah Shore among others and still tours at 93 years old. He's had an enchanted career that extends all the way back to the second world war where a chance encounter gave him the opportunity to play for his childhood idol—trombonist Tommy Dorsey.

