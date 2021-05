Environmental Concerns Arise Over Energy Needed To Mine Bitcoin In one upstate New York community, a Bitcoin mining operation is drawing criticism from people who say the natural gas burned to make the cryptocurrency is causing too much pollution.

Environmental Concerns Arise Over Energy Needed To Mine Bitcoin Technology Environmental Concerns Arise Over Energy Needed To Mine Bitcoin Environmental Concerns Arise Over Energy Needed To Mine Bitcoin Audio will be available later today. In one upstate New York community, a Bitcoin mining operation is drawing criticism from people who say the natural gas burned to make the cryptocurrency is causing too much pollution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor