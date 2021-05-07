Emission Impossible

Enlarge this image Rizky Panuntun/Getty Images Rizky Panuntun/Getty Images

More and more corporations want to be more environmentally friendly, or at least to seem that way. Many of them are turning to the tool of carbon offsets. It's leading to a boom in new offset offerings. But how well do they really work? And how can you tell?

Today on the show, we take a look at the carbon offset industry and try to see how effective it is at fighting climate change.

The Carbon Plan and PNAS studies cited in this episode can be read in their entirety here and here.

Music: "Chinese Gang," "Rookie Boom Bap," and "Smokey Pinky Wooky."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want more economic news? Subscribe to the Newsletter.