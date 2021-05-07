Accessibility links
Emission Impossible : Planet Money Carbon offsets have become a popular tool to combat climate change. But how effective are they?
Emission Impossible

Mangunan Pine Forest, Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Rizky Panuntun/Getty Images
More and more corporations want to be more environmentally friendly, or at least to seem that way. Many of them are turning to the tool of carbon offsets. It's leading to a boom in new offset offerings. But how well do they really work? And how can you tell?

Today on the show, we take a look at the carbon offset industry and try to see how effective it is at fighting climate change.

The Carbon Plan and PNAS studies cited in this episode can be read in their entirety here and here.

