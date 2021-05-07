Accessibility links
The News Roundup For May 7, 2021 : 1A Now that the supply has outstripped the demand, President Joe Biden is shifting the country's vaccine priorities. He wants to move vaccinations from designated sites to local stores or communal centers with a goal of getting at least 70 percent of Americans their first shot by July 4.

Biden also backed a push this week to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, in a bid to speed the vaccination rates of nations in need.

Meanwhile, on the 200th anniversary of Napoleon's death, France is grappling with his legacy. Past leaders have kept their distance from the emperor's tomb; French President Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath on it.

The News Roundup For May 7, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of the tomb of French Emperor Napoleon (1769-1821) during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of his death in the "Chapelle Saint-Jerome" at the Invalides in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of the tomb of French Emperor Napoleon (1769-1821) during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of his death in the "Chapelle Saint-Jerome" at the Invalides in Paris.

The Facebook Oversight Board upheld former President Donald Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram. Trump was banned from the platforms after posting that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an example of the "things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden backed a push this week to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, in a bid to speed the vaccination rates of nations in need.

