The News Roundup For May 7, 2021

President Joe Biden is shifting the country's vaccine priorities now that its supply has outstripped the demand. Experts think most Americans who want a shot have now at least received their first dose.

The Facebook Oversight Board upheld former President Donald Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram. Trump was banned from the platforms after posting that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an example of the "things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden backed a push this week to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, in a bid to speed the vaccination rates of nations in need.



