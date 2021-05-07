Cisco Systems & Urban Decay: Sandy Lerner (2018)
Phuong Nguyen for NPR
In the pre-Internet 1970's, Sandy Lerner was part of a loosely-knit group of programmers that was trying to get computers to talk to each other.
Eventually, she and Len Bosack launched Cisco Systems, making the routing technology that helped forge the plumbing of the Internet.
But when things turned sour at the company, she was forced to leave, giving her the chance to start something entirely new: an edgy line of cosmetics called Urban Decay.