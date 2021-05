Not My Job: We Quiz 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Symone On Fixing Sinks

Symone was crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" in Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race. She's brilliant in the art of lip synch, so we've invited Symone to play a game called "Lip synch meet fix sink." Three questions about plumbers.

