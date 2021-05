Turkey To Begin Work On Massive Canal Project Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is pushing ahead with a massive canal project through Istanbul — even though banks are afraid to fund it, and many think it is unnecessary.

Turkey To Begin Work On Massive Canal Project Middle East Turkey To Begin Work On Massive Canal Project Turkey To Begin Work On Massive Canal Project Audio will be available later today. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is pushing ahead with a massive canal project through Istanbul — even though banks are afraid to fund it, and many think it is unnecessary. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor