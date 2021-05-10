What We Know About The Ransomware Attack On A Critical U.S. Pipeline

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A critical pipeline that runs from refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast to terminals as far north as New York was shut down over the weekend after being hit by a massive ramsonware attack.

Here's what we know so far.

What happened?

Colonial Pipeline Co., which operates a 5,500-mile pipeline that delivers nearly half of the gasoline and jet fuel supplied to the U.S. East Coast, said Friday that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack.

In response to the attack, the company quickly "took certain systems offline to contain the threat," it said in a statement. Colonial said those actions "temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems, which we are actively in the process of restoring."

The BBC reports that Colonial's network was compromised on Thursday and almost 100 gigabytes of data were taken hostage. The hackers reportedly locked the data on some computers and servers and are threatening to leak it to the Internet if the undisclosed ransom is not paid.

Who is responsible for the attack?

Suspicion quickly landed on a relatively new, but shadowy group of hackers and veteran cybercriminals known as DarkSide. On Monday, the FBI in a brief statement said that it "confirms that the Darkside ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks."

Lior Div, the chief executive of Boston-based security firm Cybereason, told Reuters that DarkSide is "very new but they're very organized."

The website Bleeping Computer, which covers computer technology, published an article in August introducing DarkSide and saying that the group had begun attacks earlier that month.

The website published a "press release" purporting to be from DarkSide that said the group was prepared to target hospitals, schools and universities, non-profit organizations and the government sector. In it, DarkSide threatened to publish data it locks and send notification of the leak to "the media and your partners and customers" and to "NEVER provide you decryptors" unless the ransom is paid.

At the time, DarkSide's ransom demands ranged from $200,000 to $2 million.

Reuters reports that like many other such groups, DarkSide "seems to spare Russian, Kazakh and Ukrainian-speaking companies, suggesting a link to the former Soviet republics."

Last month, the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on Russia, specifically targeting technology companies that support efforts by the Kremlin's intelligence services to target the U.S. with cyberattacks. The sanctions came after hackers, believed to be directed by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, used a routine software update to slip malicious code into software produced by SolarWinds and then used it as a vehicle for a massive cyberattack.

Russia has denied any involvement in the SolarWinds attack.

What will be the impact?

Although much depends on how long Colonial's pipeline shutdown continues, gas prices are sensitive to sudden disruptions and the results of the cyberattack could be felt at the gas pump.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted "The challenges brought on by the Colonial Pipeline shut down would likely not appear for several days or longer."

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. on Monday is $2.967 per gallon, up just a fraction of a cent from Sunday, according to AAA.

Spot shortages of diesel and jet fuel could also occur, according to Natural Gas Intelligence, a provider of data and news on North American energy markets.

How long will it be shut down?

We don't know yet. Colonial Pipeline said in its latest statement that "Restoring our network to normal operations is a process that requires the diligent remediation of our systems, and this takes time."

"While this situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, the Colonial operations team is executing a plan that involves an incremental process that will facilitate a return to service in a phased approach," it said.

What is being done to mitigate the disruption?

There are smaller pipelines that serve some areas of the country but none as big as the one run by Colonial — so a long-term shutdown could be significant.

The Biden administration sought over the weekend to "mitigate potential disruptions to supply," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet. The Department of Transportation issued a temporary easing of some restrictions on drivers hauling fuel "to allow flexibility for truckers in 17 states," she said.

As the Administration works to mitigate potential disruptions to supply as a result of the Colonial Pipeline incident, @USDOT is taking action today to allow flexibility for truckers in 17 states. https://t.co/mILRtlhjkP — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Reuters, quoting data from analytics firm Refinitiv Eikon, reports that traders have provisionally booked at least six tankers to ship gasoline from Europe to the U.S.

Should we have expected this?

Ransomware attacks have become increasingly common in recent years, with several municipalities, such as the city of Atlanta, having their data or computer systems held hostage by hackers.

In testimony last week before the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, & Innovation, the former top cyber official in the Department of Homeland Security, Christopher Krebs, told lawmakers that the ransomware emergency in the U.S. was a "digital dumpster fire."

"Even if software and services were more secure, the allure of a quick buck and no real repercussions means the forward-looking prospects for ransomware actors are quite good," he said.

Late last year, Krebs tried to correct disinformation about election fraud and was subsequently fired by then-President Donald Trump.

in 2018, the Government Accountability Office issued an audit concluding that the Department of Homeland Security wasn't doing enough to protect natural gas and oil pipelines. It said such pipelines "are vulnerable to accidents, operating errors, and malicious physical and cyber-based attack or intrusion."