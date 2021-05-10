Strike A 'Pose:' A Conversation With Angelica Ross

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The FX series "Pose" follows Black and Latinx queer people as they navigate their identity, violence against their community, and the rise of HIV/AIDS in the 1980s and 1990s. The stage might be set in the concrete jungle of New York, but the players strut and slay in drag in a glittering ballroom.

The show has been hailed by critics and viewers as revolutionary in the way it makes space for Black and Latinx trans actors and characters.

As the final season premiered, it generated discussions about how Hollywood treats queer people of color. Janet Mock, a trans woman of color who serves as the show's director and executive producer, didn't hold anything back during a fiery speech about the show's cancelation at its premiere.

We talk with one of the stars of "Pose," Angelica Ross, about the end of the series, her own work around trans representation in the tech industry, and what's next for queer people of color onscreen.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.