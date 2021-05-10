Accessibility links
Anna Sale: 'Let's Talk About Hard Things' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders How do you bring up something that might be easier left unsaid? Anna Sale, host and creator of WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast, has answers in her new book, Let's Talk About Hard Things. She chats with Sam about how to talk to family, why we need to start having different conversations about money, and what it means to actually listen.

'Let's Talk About Hard Things' With Help From Anna Sale

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Anna Sale, author of Let's Talk about Hard Things. She's also the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast from WNYC Studios .

Anna Sale, author of Let's Talk about Hard Things. She's also the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast from WNYC Studios .

How do you bring up something that might be easier left unsaid? Anna Sale, host and creator of WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast, has answers in her new book, Let's Talk About Hard Things. She chats with Sam about how to talk to family, why we need to start having different conversations about money, and what it means to actually listen.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain and edited by Christina Cala and Jordana Hochman. Engineering help came from Patrick Murray. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.