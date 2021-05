President Biden Says Those Who Turn Down Suitable Jobs May Lose Unemployment Aid President Biden downplayed complaints that unemployment benefits are discouraging people from looking for work, but stressed that those who turn down suitable job offers may be at risk of losing aid.

President Biden downplayed complaints that unemployment benefits are discouraging people from looking for work, but stressed that those who turn down suitable job offers may be at risk of losing aid.