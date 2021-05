House Republicans Prepare To Oust Liz Cheney House Republicans are expected to vote Liz Cheney out from her ranking as number three because she continues to criticize former President Trump and call out his misinformation on the 2020 election.

House Republicans are expected to vote Liz Cheney out from her ranking as number three because she continues to criticize former President Trump and call out his misinformation on the 2020 election.