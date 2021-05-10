Accessibility links
Doris Kearns Goodwin compares Biden to FDR's New Deal, LBJ's Great Society : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders How transformative are President Biden's economic and infrastructure proposals? Depends on what gets passed. The comparisons to FDR and LBJ miss the vastly different political landscapes those presidents faced. Sam talks with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about how this moment compares to those past presidents' efforts at once in a generation legislation.
Is Biden The Next FDR? or LBJ?

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Joseph Biden, and Lyndon Baines Johnson. Melina Mara/Getty Images and AFP Staff/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Joseph Biden, and Lyndon Baines Johnson.

How transformative are President Biden's economic and infrastructure proposals? Depends on what gets passed. The comparisons to FDR and LBJ miss the vastly different political landscapes those presidents faced. Sam talks with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin about how this moment compares to those past presidents' efforts at once in a generation legislation.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Sylvie Douglis. It was edited by Jordana Hochman and Christina Cala. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.