Meet The HIBT Fellows: Katie Mitchell & Celena Gill : How I Built This with Guy RazAs a part of the 2021 How I Built This Summit (At Home) we have selected 10 Fellows, and we'd like to introduce you to them over the next couple weeks. In this episode: Katie Mitchell and her mother Katherine opened a book shop in Atlanta called Good Books, that centers Black authors and brings books into the community. And in Washington, D.C., Celena Gill and her three sons, Colin, Ryan, and Austin, started the home fragrance and candle company, Frères Branchiaux.