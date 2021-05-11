Accessibility links
Susan Page On Pelosi, Trump And The Washington Establishment : 1A House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cast a long and influential shadow over Washington and Democratic politics for decades.

As the first female Speaker of the House, Pelosi initially took on the establishment; now she is the establishment. Until Donald Trump became president, she'd been privately planning her retirement.

USA Today's Susan Page joins us to talk about her new biography on Pelosi, chronicling the years before that prepared her for what would prove to be the political battle of her life.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on in Washington, DC.

For decades, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cast a long and influential shadow over Washington and Democratic politics.

Her father was mayor of a big city and her mother was his political organizer. But Pelosi didn't run for office until she was 46 years old, when most of her five children had flown the nest.

As the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, she took on the establishment that she's now a part of. She was privately planning her retirement until Donald Trump became president. In a new biography, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief and New York Times bestselling author Susan Page chronicles this titanic clash.

Susan Page joins us to talk about that political battle as well as the years before that prepared her for it.

