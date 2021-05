Scientists Hopeful That Vaccines Will Work On Coronavirus Variant In India A coronavirus variant is spreading quickly in India, causing a massive surge in cases. Scientists are rushing to see if vaccines will be effective against this variant. So far, the news is hopeful.

