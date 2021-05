Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Allowed To See More Bodycam Footage In Elizabeth City, N.C., the family of Andrew Brown Jr. gained access to more bodycam footage of when deputies fatally shot him while serving a warrant. Before today, they'd only seen one short clip.

Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Allowed To See More Bodycam Footage National Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Allowed To See More Bodycam Footage Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Allowed To See More Bodycam Footage Audio will be available later today. In Elizabeth City, N.C., the family of Andrew Brown Jr. gained access to more bodycam footage of when deputies fatally shot him while serving a warrant. Before today, they'd only seen one short clip. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor