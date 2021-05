Hikes In Gas Prices Fueled In Part By Panic Buying The Colonial Pipeline hack is an issue for the government and energy industry, but won't have a huge effect on national gas prices. Some areas may see temporary shortages, due in part to panic buying.

National Security

The Colonial Pipeline hack is an issue for the government and energy industry, but won't have a huge effect on national gas prices. Some areas may see temporary shortages, due in part to panic buying.