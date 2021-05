Epic Games Squares Off In Court With Apple Over App Store Fees The maker of Fortnite is suing Apple over the fees it charges in its App Store. Epic must show that Apple abuses its power to hurt competitors and distort an entire market in its favor.

Epic Games Squares Off In Court With Apple Over App Store Fees Law Epic Games Squares Off In Court With Apple Over App Store Fees Epic Games Squares Off In Court With Apple Over App Store Fees Audio will be available later today. The maker of Fortnite is suing Apple over the fees it charges in its App Store. Epic must show that Apple abuses its power to hurt competitors and distort an entire market in its favor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor