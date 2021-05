House GOP Vote To Decide Fate Of Rep. Liz Cheney House Republicans will meet behind closed doors to vote to remove their No. 3 leader Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. GOP lawmakers complain her anti-Trump position puts her out of step with the conference.

House GOP Vote To Decide Fate Of Rep. Liz Cheney

House Republicans will meet behind closed doors to vote to remove their No. 3 leader Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. GOP lawmakers complain her anti-Trump position puts her out of step with the conference.