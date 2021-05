Knight Commission Task Force Examines Racial Equity In College Sports NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Shanteona Keys of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics about the organization's new report on achieving racial equity in college sports.

Knight Commission Task Force Examines Racial Equity In College Sports Race Knight Commission Task Force Examines Racial Equity In College Sports Knight Commission Task Force Examines Racial Equity In College Sports Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Shanteona Keys of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics about the organization's new report on achieving racial equity in college sports. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor