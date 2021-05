NRA Bankruptcy Case Dismissed By Judge, Heightens Risk For Group's Dissolution A federal bankruptcy judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's attempt to declare bankruptcy. The NRA tried to use bankruptcy laws to evade New York officials attempting to dissolve the group.

NRA Bankruptcy Case Dismissed By Judge, Heightens Risk For Group's Dissolution NRA Bankruptcy Case Dismissed By Judge, Heightens Risk For Group's Dissolution NRA Bankruptcy Case Dismissed By Judge, Heightens Risk For Group's Dissolution Audio will be available later today. A federal bankruptcy judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's attempt to declare bankruptcy. The NRA tried to use bankruptcy laws to evade New York officials attempting to dissolve the group. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor