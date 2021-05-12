Hot Cheetos

Richard Montañez walked into the Frito-Lay factory in Rancho Cucamonga, CA one day and filled a trash bag with unseasoned, cheeseless, Cheetos. He was a janitor and machine operator at the plant. But he and his wife had an idea. To create a spicy chip inspired by their Mexican roots: Hot ... Cheetos.

It was the first step in a long and bumpy journey that eventually earned Montañez the nickname, "The Godfather of Hispanic Marketing."

Today, there are all kinds of flavors catered toward Latinos, like Limón chips, Chile-Limón, or Takis, which are basically a lifestyle. But chile and Latino-inspired flavors were not super common in the U.S. back in the 90s. Hot Cheetos paved the way.

