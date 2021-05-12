Accessibility links
A 'Ton' Of Fun With Mahjong : 1A Mahjong came to America from China in the early 1920s. It was marketed as an ancient Chinese game, but it was actually created in the mid to late 1800s.

After World War II, the game became popular among Jewish American women.

We dive into the history and future of mahjong.

1A

Sixth graders in Virginia learned to play mahjong from their teacher, a Jewish-American whose grandmother and mother played the game.

Mahjong made its way over to the U.S. from China in the early 1920s. It was marketed as an ancient Chinese game, but it was actually created in the nineteenth century.

The game consists of players competing to form distinct sets or pairs of tiles, similar to gin rummy.

After World War II, the game became popular among Jewish American women.

We dive into the history and future of mahjong and it's broad appeal to different communities.

Annelise Heinz and Jeff Yang join us for the conversation and share their experiences with Mahjong.

