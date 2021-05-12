A 'Ton' Of Fun With Mahjong

Mahjong made its way over to the U.S. from China in the early 1920s. It was marketed as an ancient Chinese game, but it was actually created in the nineteenth century.

The game consists of players competing to form distinct sets or pairs of tiles, similar to gin rummy.

After World War II, the game became popular among Jewish American women.

We dive into the history and future of mahjong and it's broad appeal to different communities.

Annelise Heinz and Jeff Yang join us for the conversation and share their experiences with Mahjong.

