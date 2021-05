Reaction In Wyoming Is Mixed To Cheney's Removal From GOP Post GOP Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her House leadership position. Many voters in Wyoming believe she's been shafted, while others have wanted her to resign since she voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Reaction In Wyoming Is Mixed To Cheney's Removal From GOP Post National Reaction In Wyoming Is Mixed To Cheney's Removal From GOP Post Reaction In Wyoming Is Mixed To Cheney's Removal From GOP Post Audio will be available later today. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her House leadership position. Many voters in Wyoming believe she's been shafted, while others have wanted her to resign since she voted to impeach Donald Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor