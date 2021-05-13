Accessibility links
Defunding The Police In Austin, Plus Michelle Buteau and 'The Circle' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders What does defunding the police really look like? Sam talks to Austin City Council Member Greg Casar about how decreasing the city's police budget has worked— and what they aren't getting quite right yet. Then, Sam talks to KUT reporter Audrey McGlinchy about how Texas, a Republican-led state, has responded and what that could mean for other cities trying to follow in the footsteps of Austin. Plus, Sam talks to actress and comedian Michelle Buteau about hosting the Netflix reality competition show The Circle and how she feels about being cast as the sassy best friend.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
After Defunding The Police; Plus, Michelle Buteau On 'The Circle'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Michelle Buteau attends the Tales of the City New York premiere at The Metrograph on June 3, 2019 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage hide caption

What does defunding the police really look like? Sam talks to Austin City Council Member Greg Casar about how decreasing the city's police budget has worked— and what they aren't getting quite right yet. Then, Sam talks to KUT reporter Audrey McGlinchy about how Texas, a Republican-led state, has responded and what that could mean for other cities trying to follow in the footsteps of Austin.

Plus, Sam talks to actress and comedian Michelle Buteau about hosting the Netflix reality competition show The Circle and how she feels about being cast as the sassy best friend.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez, Sylvie Douglis and Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.