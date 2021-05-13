Why Is Everyone Talking About Newsletters?

Ten years ago it seemed everyone had a blog. Now? They have a newsletter.

The platform Substack is making it easier than ever for writers to make a profit from their work.

The success isn't without controversy. The company has been criticized for who they allow on the platform.

What's the big deal with newsletters anyway? And what does this all mean for our media landscape?

Daniel Lavery, Darian Harvin and Anne Friedmanjoin us for the conversation.

