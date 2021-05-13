Accessibility links
#2120: Garage Camping : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, is there a better Mother's Day gift than a kid helping his mom work on her car? Well, Anne might have done better with breakfast in bed. Her four-year-old son Matthew "helped" by pouring Ring Seal into her Jeep steering reservoir. Is next year's Mother's Day gift going to be a new car for Mom? Elsewhere, Bruce's tire is being attacked by air pressure goblins in the night; Ellen wants her Accord's door to stop squeaking so her new neighbors won't know how late she's getting home at night; and is it time for Steve to say goodbye to his beloved, wallet-draining Datsun or could it have a future life as a coffee table? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.
