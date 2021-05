Behind The Underfunding Of HBCUs NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Andre Perry, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, on the underfunding of HBCUs at state legislatures, the ramifications that follow and how alumni are scapegoated.

Behind The Underfunding Of HBCUs Education Behind The Underfunding Of HBCUs Behind The Underfunding Of HBCUs Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Andre Perry, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, on the underfunding of HBCUs at state legislatures, the ramifications that follow and how alumni are scapegoated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor