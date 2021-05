Nursing Home Workers Conflicted Ahead Of Friday's Strike Nearly 3,000 nursing home workers in Connecticut plan to go on strike, demanding better pay, benefits and staffing. But for many workers, striking is difficult due to the residents who depend on them.

