Margaret Cho's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked comedian, podcaster and actress Margaret Cho to pick her favorites.

Margaret Cho does it all. We've always known her as a successful stand-up comedian with a thin filter, but nowadays she's been hosting her own podcast, The Margaret Cho, and starring in TV shows and countless films including Netflix's first major animated film, Over the Moon, which features an entirely Asian cast. So for AAPI Heritage Month, we were excited to hear which Tiny Desk concerts Cho keeps coming back to. —Maia Stern

• BTS — I love BTS. They are incredible. I love BTS! And I love their outfits. They're just amazing; the diversity that they're able to bring and the way that they present their music is always incredible. So yes, I am part of the BTS army and I love them. Their Tiny Desk concert was amazing.

• Mitski — My very favorite Tiny Desk concert. If I could sound like anybody as a singer, songwriter, whatever, musician — it would be Mitski. Mitski is just amazing. Her Tiny Desk concert is just amazing. When I see her, everything is good in the world.

• Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists, so I love the band Boygenius and I loved their Tiny Desk concert. I love all of their separate bands, but of course Phoebe Bridgers is probably best known with her record Punisher, which is a monster hit. She's just phenomenal and Boygenius is great.

• Fantastic Negrito — Another friend of mine and incredible Tiny Desk concert. He's just an amazing artist. He's got his own thing happening and it's so unique and it's also so familiar to my heart. Like, it's my heart music. I was incidentally supposed to be on that record, but we could not make it work. Fantastic Negrito is just phenomenal.

• Megan Thee Stallion — Another amazing Tiny Desk concert by a hip-hop artist — really unique, really different. This performance really captured the large and layered sounds but didn't lose anything in the translation — you had a lot of electronic percussive vocal elements that very much reside in the studio, and to bring that into a live performance is really challenging. She's phenomenal.

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Mitski

• BTS

• Boygenius

• Fantastic Negrito

• Megan Thee Stallion