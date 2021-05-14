Blood Money

Blood plasma is a highly valued commodity with numerous and ever-growing medical uses. While the United States often offshores industries that rely on low-cost labor, in the case of plasma the rest of the world relies on the United States and its thousands and thousands of plasma donors. Two-thirds of the world's plasma needs are met by America's multi-billion dollar plasma industry.

So, how did the United States become the world's leading plasma exporter? The answer lies in America's willingness to allow a practice that the vast majority of other countries do not: paying donors. This cash incentive has created an enormous supply, as everyday people take the opportunity to earn a little extra income.

Today on the show, we look at how the United States got into the blood money business, and if the rest of the world should be following in its footsteps. Or if, instead, it's the U.S. that should change its ways.

