The News Roundup For May 14, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration reached an agreement with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft to drive people to vaccine distribution sites for free until July 4.

The hacking group DarkSide conducted a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. National security experts are investigating whether or not the group is tied to Russia. Meanwhile, Americans are rushing to gas stations to horde what they can, creating an artificial shortage in the process.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her House GOP leadership position after criticizing former President Donald Trump's rhetoric concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney gave an indignant speech on the House floor Tuesday night, signaling to her colleagues she would not go quietly.

The violence between Israel and Hamas is escalating. This week, more than 50 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed in what is the most destructive conflict between the two sides in seven years. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared the administration's "ironclad" support for Israel.

The U.S. Navy has released images of a huge cache of illicit weapons that its personnel seized from a small ship in international waters in the North Arabian Sea.

Shane Harris, Julie Pace and Alice Ollstein join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Paul Danahar, Lara Seligman and Daniella Cheslow join us for the international segment of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.