Senator Elizabeth Warren : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about her new book Persist and plays our game about "War and Peace." She is joined by panelists Karen Chee, Hari Kondabolu and Peter Grosz

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Senator Elizabeth Warren Senator Elizabeth Warren Listen · 47:46 47:46 Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about her new book Persist and plays our game about "War and Peace." She is joined by panelists Karen Chee, Hari Kondabolu and Peter Grosz Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor