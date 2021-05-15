Accessibility links
Rombauer Pulls Surprise Win At Preakness Stakes Against long odds, Rombauer won the second leg of the Triple Crown in Baltimore on Saturday at the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.
Rombauer Pulls Surprise Win At Preakness Stakes

Jockey Flavien Prat, #6, riding Rombauer, celebrates as he wins the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in Baltimore. Patrick Smith/Getty Images hide caption

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jockey Flavien Prat, #6, riding Rombauer, celebrates as he wins the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in Baltimore.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rombauer fended off two top contenders to win the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.

Midnight Bourbon, who took off at 3-1 odds, and an embattled Medina Spirit, 2-1, took turns guiding the pack until Rombauer, at 11-1 odds, lurched ahead for a clear lead in the final stretch. Midnight Bourbon finished second, followed by Medina Spirit.

The surprise win shifts attention away from the controversy around Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert, whose loss nixes his chance of reaching the three-race Triple Crown title. Baffert's Kentucky Derby win earlier this month is in jeopardy after the colt failed a drug test.

Due to the pandemic, attendance was capped at 10,000 people — just 10% of the event's normal attendance — including the normally packed infield. Pimlico held its mask mandate in place, as did Baltimore, even though Maryland has lifted its mask-wearing protocol.

The Belmont Stakes, the last stop of the three races in the Triple Crown, will be held on June 5 in Elmont, N.Y.