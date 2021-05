Lutherans Elect First Openly Transgender Bishop Megan Rohrer Rev. Megan Rohrer has been elected as the first openly transgender bishop within the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. They will lead some 200 congregations in California and Nevada.

