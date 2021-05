Answers To Your CDC Mask Guidance Confusion The CDC recently lifted some of its mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. So is it safe to go out now? NPR answers your pressing questions.

Answers To Your CDC Mask Guidance Confusion Health Answers To Your CDC Mask Guidance Confusion Answers To Your CDC Mask Guidance Confusion Audio will be available later today. The CDC recently lifted some of its mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. So is it safe to go out now? NPR answers your pressing questions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor