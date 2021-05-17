Meet The HIBT Fellows: Mark Atlan & Zach Correa

As a part of the 2021 How I Built This Summit (At Home) we have selected 10 Fellows, and we'd like to introduce you to each of them.

In this episode: Mark Atlan co-founded ZappCare to help make sure that people living on tribal lands have access to health and medical services close to their homes.

Also, Zach Correa hopes to connect users of lemonGRAFT to the people in their own neighborhood that grow fresh produce.