Re-entering Another New Normal

The CDC's new guidance allowing vaccinated people to mostly go without masks has a lot of Americans asking questions. And the unease is adding to a brand new emotion: re-entry anxiety.

Many of us are excited that the possibility of normalcy is on the horizon. But as plans are made, social agendas fill up, and workplaces adjust, fears about what that actually looks like are surfacing.

What's the timeline for America's re-entry into a new normal? And what can people do to ease re-entry anxiety?

Melissa Swift, Dr. Alex Solomon and Dr. Céline Gounder join us for the conversation.