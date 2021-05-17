Accessibility links
Re-entering Another New Normal : 1A The CDC updated its guidance, allowing vaccinated Americans to go largely maskless. That's left a lot of people with questions, and some with 're-entry anxiety'.

As plans are made, social agendas fill up, and workplaces adjust, fears about what that actually looks like are surfacing.

We discuss the CDC's latest guidelines, re-entry anxiety, and much more.


Re-entering Another New Normal

People wearing protective masks walk their bicycles past a social distancing sign reading "KEEP THIS FAR APART" at Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images hide caption

People wearing protective masks walk their bicycles past a social distancing sign reading "KEEP THIS FAR APART" at Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park.

The CDC's new guidance allowing vaccinated people to mostly go without masks has a lot of Americans asking questions. And the unease is adding to a brand new emotion: re-entry anxiety.

Many of us are excited that the possibility of normalcy is on the horizon. But as plans are made, social agendas fill up, and workplaces adjust, fears about what that actually looks like are surfacing.

What's the timeline for America's re-entry into a new normal? And what can people do to ease re-entry anxiety?

Melissa Swift, Dr. Alex Solomon and Dr. Céline Gounder join us for the conversation. Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.