Election Politics Amid Israeli-Palestinian Violence NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with University of Maryland professor Shibley Telhami about how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict affects the political landscape for Mahmoud Abbas and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Election Politics Amid Israeli-Palestinian Violence Middle East Election Politics Amid Israeli-Palestinian Violence Election Politics Amid Israeli-Palestinian Violence Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with University of Maryland professor Shibley Telhami about how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict affects the political landscape for Mahmoud Abbas and Benjamin Netanyahu. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor