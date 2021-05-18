COMIC: How A Teacher Tackled Pandemic Fears For His Students With Disabilities

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 8

Daven Oglesby, a special education teacher for kindergarten to fourth-graders in Nashville, Tenn., explains what a typical day in the pandemic is like for his a-typical classroom.

Enlarge this image LA Johnson/NPR LA Johnson/NPR

This comic was adapted from interviews with the teacher conducted by Eda Uzunlar and LA Johnson.