Rep. Val Demings Considers Run For U.S. Senate Against Marco Rubio

The Florida Democrat was on President Biden's short list for a running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, was first elected to the House in 2016.
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is said to be considering a run for the U.S. Senate in a race that would pit her against Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican. Greg Nash/AP hide caption

Rep. Val Demings, the Florida Democrat who was on President Biden's short list for a running mate in the 2020 presidential election, is planning a run for the U.S. Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

A national Democrat with knowledge of the party's strategy on Senate races told NPR's Claudia Grisales that Demings "is strongly considering a Senate run."

An announcement would pit Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to the House in 2016, against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican.

"Val is an impressive and formidable candidate whose potential entrance would make the race against Rubio highly competitive," the source said.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Separately, a source close to Demings confirmed to Grisales that the congresswoman "is planning a run with an announcement coming soon."

Demings also served on the House impeachment committee during then President Trump's first impeachment proceedings.