Exploring Who We Are Through What We Wear : 1A It's safe to say that living through a pandemic has changed our relationships with our wardrobes.

But our clothes still matter — to ourselves and to the rest of our world.

This idea — we are what we wear — is the inspiration behind Emily Spivack's "Worn Stories." It's an archival project, turned book, turned Netflix miniseries that offers vignettes into people's lives by way of their clothing.

We talk to Spivack about the project, and we dive into stories behind some of our guests favorite pieces of clothing.

Emily Spivack's project "Worn Stories" offers vignettes into people's lives by way of their clothing. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images hide caption

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Emily Spivack's project "Worn Stories" offers vignettes into people's lives by way of their clothing.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

After a year of referring to jeans as "hard pants," it's safe to say that living through a pandemic has changed our relationships with our wardrobes.

But our going out tops going unloved for a while doesn't mean our clothes don't matter — to ourselves or to the rest of our world.

This idea — that we are what we wear — is the inspiration behind Emily Spivack's "Worn Stories." It's an archival project, turned book, turned Netflix miniseries that offers vignettes into people's lives by way of their clothing.

Emily Spivack, Ernie Glam and Antwan Williams join us for the conversation.

