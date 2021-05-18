Accessibility links
Meet The HIBT Fellows: Kaitlin McGreyes & Nicole Argüelles : How I Built This with Guy Raz As a part of the 2021 How I Built This Summit (At Home) we have selected 10 Fellows, and we'd like to introduce you to each of them. In this episode: Kaitlin McGreyes founded Be Her Village to be a gift registry for expectant families that provides more than just...stuff. And Nicole Argüelles founded Alli to address period poverty and provide easy access to personal care and hygiene products in public spaces.

Meet The HIBT Fellows: Kaitlin McGreyes & Nicole Argüelles

As a part of the 2021 How I Built This Summit (At Home) we have selected 10 Fellows, and we'd like to introduce you to each of them.

In this episode: Kaitlin McGreyes founded Be Her Village to be a gift registry for expectant families that provides more than just...stuff.

Also, Nicole Argüelles founded Alli to address period poverty and provide easy access to personal care and hygiene products in public spaces.