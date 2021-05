Kansas City Mayor Addresses Challenges Of Adapting To Mask Revisions NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Mo., about tensions his city faces since the CDC revised mask guidelines, and how he plans to keep his community safe.

Kansas City Mayor Addresses Challenges Of Adapting To Mask Revisions National Kansas City Mayor Addresses Challenges Of Adapting To Mask Revisions Kansas City Mayor Addresses Challenges Of Adapting To Mask Revisions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Mo., about tensions his city faces since the CDC revised mask guidelines, and how he plans to keep his community safe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor