The Great Narrative Escape

In 2009, a couple of Norwegians pioneered a whole new genre of television: Slow TV. They debuted with the story of a train traveling from one side of the country to the other over the course of 7 hours. Every once in a while, the point of view switched from a landscape shot to one of a mustachioed conductor announcing a stop or collecting tickets. Its airing was a viral event in Norway. But when an American television producer optioned the idea and took it to the US, it flopped. It may even be fair to say it was dead on arrival. Why would another country have such a radically different reaction? A look at how America's reliance on plot and hooks in storytelling reflects how we live, think and even participate in democracy.

