The Great Narrative Escape
In 2009, a couple of Norwegians pioneered a whole new genre of television: Slow TV. They debuted with the story of a train traveling from one side of the country to the other over the course of 7 hours. Every once in a while, the point of view switched from a landscape shot to one of a mustachioed conductor announcing a stop or collecting tickets. Its airing was a viral event in Norway. But when an American television producer optioned the idea and took it to the US, it flopped. It may even be fair to say it was dead on arrival. Why would another country have such a radically different reaction? A look at how America's reliance on plot and hooks in storytelling reflects how we live, think and even participate in democracy.
More information about the episode:
- Watch Norwegian Slow TV
- Listen to BBC Slow Radio
- "That Damned Cow: Just What is Norwegian Slow TV?" (documentary short)
- Not Working: Why We Have To Stop by Josh Cohen
- The Democratic Surround by Fred Turner
- Flicker: Your Brain on Movies by Jeffrey Zacks
- Out of My Skull: The Psychology of Boredom by John Eastwood and James Danckert
- Race-Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation by Eric Deggans
