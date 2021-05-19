Get The Vaccine, Lose The Skinny Jeans

Enlarge this image Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A lot of us have a pretty naïve view about ourselves. We think we're in control of what we like and the choices we make. In fact, there are whole industries of messengers and influencers who spend their days trying to shape what we buy and what we put into our bodies.

Today on the show, we have two stories from Planet Money's daily podcast, The Indicator, about these influencers. First, we hear how companies and governments are trying to persuade Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine, including the results of a recent big study that looked at pharmacy text messages encouraging patients to get vaccinated.

Then, we talk to the TikToker who's done what professional designers, fashion labels and global retailers have failed to do for decades: she made skinny jeans uncool.

Music: Drop Electric.

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want to add more heat to your economic news? Subscribe to the Newsletter.