Behind The Scenes: U.S. Diplomacy In The Middle East : 1A Families are once again trapped in the middle as Hamas militants and the Israeli military trade rocket fire.

At least 12 people have been killed in Israel and more than 200 have been killed in Gaza, including at least 63 children. President Joe Biden alluded to his desire for a ceasefire in a statement Monday.

We discuss the role of the U.S. in bringing about peace, how long that peace can last and much more.

1A

A Yemeni protester waves a Palestinian national flag during a demonstration held in Yemen's third city Taez to denounce the ongoing Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip. AHMAD AL-BASHA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

President Joe Biden alluded to his desire for a ceasefire in a statement Monday but stopped short of criticizing Israel. According to The New York Times, Biden has taken a stronger stance in private calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What role does the U.S. have in bringing about peace? Should America even play a role?

Former Israel Ambassador Martin Indyk and Palestinian-American human rights attorney Zaha Hassan join us for the conversation.

