Behind The Scenes: U.S. Diplomacy In The Middle East

Enlarge this image toggle caption AHMAD AL-BASHA/AFP via Getty Images AHMAD AL-BASHA/AFP via Getty Images

Once again, families are trapped in the middle as Hamas militants and the Israeli military trade rocket fire.



At least 12 people have been killed in Israel and more than 200 have been killed in Gaza, including at least 63 children.



President Joe Biden alluded to his desire for a ceasefire in a statement Monday but stopped short of criticizing Israel. According to The New York Times, Biden has taken a stronger stance in private calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



What role does the U.S. have in bringing about peace? Should America even play a role?



Former Israel Ambassador Martin Indyk and Palestinian-American human rights attorney Zaha Hassan join us for the conversation.



