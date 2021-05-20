#2121:All's Well in Endwell, NY : The Best of Car Talk Slackers of the world, unite! Ah, never mind, that's probably too much effort. But this week The Best of Car Talk pays tribute to those dedicated to avoiding the rat race. In matters automotive, Liz's husband really wants to celebrate the end of his medical residency by buying a used Porsche, but Liz is worried the repair bills will negate any salary increase he's about to receive; Julie is wondering if her Accord's electrical problems are related to the series of "encounters" (accidents) she's had; and Marc's gas mileage appeared to increase by 20 percent after he left the gas cap off. Should OPEC be worried? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2121:All's Well in Endwell, NY

Slackers of the world, unite! Ah, never mind, that's probably too much effort. But this week The Best of Car Talk pays tribute to those dedicated to avoiding the rat race. In matters automotive, Liz's husband really wants to celebrate the end of his medical residency by buying a used Porsche, but Liz is worried the repair bills will negate any salary increase he's about to receive; Julie is wondering if her Accord's electrical problems are related to the series of "encounters" (accidents) she's had; and Marc's gas mileage appeared to increase by 20 percent after he left the gas cap off. Should OPEC be worried? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.